Latest Big Ten recruiting news: Oliver Martin is a prospect to watch

Prospect of the Week: Oliver Martin

Oliver Martin continues to be one of the nation's most battled over prospects as National Signing Day looms. In the Big Ten, Michigan State had him up for an official visit and the Spartan chances with him seemed good, but Michigan and new passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton made a charge and then Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer dropped by to see him. Jim Harbaugh did the same this week and Florida, UCLA and others also continue to push. He has one more official visit to use, but at this time, we are not certain if he will take that last trip.



Visit of the Week: Michael Warren

Toledo Central Catholic running back Michael Warren re-opened his recruitment this week after being committed to his hometown Toledo Rockets for quite some time. New offers from Minnesota and Cincinnati played a role in that. He takes an official to the Twin Cities this weekend and we expect the Gophers to make a strong push for his verbal commitment.

Underclassman of the Week: Luke Ford

Carterville (Ill.) tight end Luke Ford is a fast-rising Midwest junior. We liked what we saw of him at the Army Combine earlier in the month and his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame and athleticism will attract a lot of programs his way. Oklahoma State and Arkansas became his first Big 12 and SEC offers this week and there are a lot of Big Ten programs interested like Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and others. He would be a good fit with Iowa, Illinois and other schools in the conference, so we expect him to see more offers come his way soon.

Commitment of the Week: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake cornerback Tre Person committed to Michigan State over the weekend after taking his official visit to East Lansing. Cornerback is a key need down the stretch for the Spartans and with him on board and an announcement coming up from top target Emmanuel Flowers, it looks like that position will be in good hands. Person is a physical corner with good speed who comes from the same state the Spartans got Darqueze Dennard from.



Commit Watch: Thayer Munford

Massillon (Ohio) Washington offensive tackle Thayer Munford is one of the few remaining uncommitted four-stars in the Midwest. Munford does not say much about recruiting, so there is intrigue in his decision, which we expect to be announced on Signing Day. He just had an official visit with Ohio State and we believe the Buckeyes will be the choice.

