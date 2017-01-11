Latest Big Ten recruiting news: WR Martin set to visit Michigan State

The latest recruiting news and notes from Scout.com.

Prospect of the week: Jon Lovett

Running back Jon Lovett is quickly becoming a priority for several Big Ten schools. The New Jersey back already took officials to Iowa and Rutgers and has one scheduled for Michigan State this weekend. But Baylor and Tennessee have also secured official visits, so while he may end up in the Big Ten, there is a serious battle going on here for a kid who has blown up quickly over the last month or so.

Visit of the week: Oliver Martin

Michigan State hosts four-star Iowa City West wide receiver Oliver Martin this weekend. The Spartans have stayed persistent here in a recruitment that has involved several other programs. Notre Dame is the perceived other big contender, but Martin said recently Iowa, Oregon and Michigan were all still in it. This may be his last official before he decides or he could potentially take others. The Spartans have some advantages in their corner, none bigger than quarterback commit Rocky Lombardi who Martin has known for some time.

Prospect on the rise: Nate Hobbs

Illinois commit Nate Hobbs was largely off the radar when committed to Western Kentucky and still is now despite his flip to the Illini, but his senior film is outstanding. Hobbs has length, athleticism and ball skills while also showing an ability to return kicks. He has already been moved into the top national top 60 at his postion, but should continue to rise as we finish evaluations on the 2017 class.

Underclassman of the week: Meechi Harris

Xenia (Ohio) wide receiver Meechi Harris is a junior to watch. He has size (6-2, 185 pounds), speed and good ball skills. Wisconsin just offered and some other Big Ten schools are poking around so this could/should be a recruitment which kicks up quickly.

Commitment of the week: Scott Nelson

Wisconsin landed, potentially, the final piece of their 2017 class when safety Scott Nelson chose the Badgers over offers from Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern, Michigan, Michigan State and more. It was really down to the Badgers and Iowa. His recruiter Jim Leonhard deserves a lot of credit for his recruitment of Nelson. A versatile athlete in high school, Nelson is noted by his high school coaches for his intelligence and leadership in addition to his physical attributes. Given the success the Badgers have had with lightly recruited D'Cota Dixon and walk-on Leo Musso, Nelson's future in Madison appears very bright.

Commit watch: Brandon Sebastian

The Michigan Wolverines host Cheshire (Conn.) Academy cornerback Brandon Sebastian this week. Sebastian is committed to Boston College, but Michigan has some factors working in their favor. High school teammate Tarik Black is already enrolled at Michigan, former Boston College commit Kwity Paye has been recruiting Sebastian on the Wolverines' behalf, and Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown recruited him when Brown was at BC. So while a flip is not a certainty, Michigan has a lot going for it here.

This article originally appeared on