(STATS) – A trio of Big Sky football programs have scheduled matchups involving Mountain West members Nevada and Wyoming.

Portland State will face Nevada on Sept. 1, 2018, in Reno, while Weber State will visit the Wolf Pack on Sept. 14, 2019.

Weber State also will kick off its 2020 season at Wyoming on Sept. 5, while Northern Colorado will pay a visit to Laramie on Sept. 10, 2022.