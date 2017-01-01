Best twitter reactions to Clemson’s win over Ohio State

This may have been the most shocking game of the 2016 season. Clemson completely dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in last nights PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers started off shaky offensively, but, would ultimately finish strong, routing the Buckeyes 31-0. Here’s the best reactions we saw on twitter last night.

I get what Christian McCaffrey did, but weird choice for Ohio State to skip the Fiesta Bowl. — Men’s Codes (@MenCodes) January 1, 2017

There has been a good amount of controversy surrounding McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette for sitting out of their teams final bowl games. This is a funny take, but, mainly because it felt so true last night.

One note lost tonight was fact that Ohio St. is highest ranked team (#2 AP) Clemson has beaten in history. Chance to now beat that Jan. 9. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 1, 2017



Talk about a rematch between Alabama and Clemson was certainly intriguing, but, that is about all it was. I did not honestly believe that we would see a rematch between the two this year, it is very difficult to make it to back-to-back National Championships. Clemson has their work cut out for them in this one.

Not only was Ohio State shut out by Clemson. The Buckeyes did not even run a play in the red-zone. — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 1, 2017



Clemson’s defense looked special last night. The Tigers absolutely smothered Ohio State on offense. Brent Venables and this Clemson defense are peaking at the perfect time in the season. I like their chances against Alabama should the Tigers play defense like that against the Tide.

“It won’t be 34 years before we make it back, I can promise you that.” Enjoy this, #ClemsonFamily.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/BA1lRC5OWb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 1, 2017



Dabo Swinney was confident that it would not take the Tigers 34 years to get back to a National Championship and for good reason. It is great to see coach Swinney, his staff, and all of the players be able to reap the benefits of their hard-work over the off-season. Win or lose this is one of the best runs that any program has gone on in a two-year span.

