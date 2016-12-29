Belk Bowl Time and How to Watch

Arkansas takes on Virginia Tech in the 2016 Belk Bowl in hopes to win their 3rd straight bowl game.

For the last three years, Arkansas has made a post-season bowl game appearance. The Hogs have kept the bowl streak alive by earning a spot in the 2016 Belk Bowl. This win would follow the wins over Texas in the Texas Bowl and Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

Virginia Tech will be the most challenging opponent by far of the Hog’s bowl opponents. The Hokies are coming off a loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game. They may have lost the game but the fact they made their conference championship isn’t negated.

The betting line hasn’t really moved too terribly much for this game. It opened around 7 points in favor for the Hokies and is still about 7 or 7.5. Arkansas is only 5-7 against the spread while Virginia Tech is 7-6. Oddsshark.com has the Hokies ranked 23 in their NCAA Football Power Rankings and puts Arkansas at 79th. Simply put, oddsmakers are not looking for an Arkansas win here.

For everything Razorback related, having to do with the Belk Bowl, look no further than Razorbackers. If you are looking for a numbers breakdown, Jake Mueller did an excellent piece on just this. I did a great interview with JW Gravley, FanSided’s Hokie site expert, from fightinggobbler.com to talk predictions and opinions heading into the game that you can find here.

The Belk Bowl kicks off at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 29. You can watch the game on ESPN and if you are looking for a stream, check out WatchESPN. Woo pig!

This article originally appeared on