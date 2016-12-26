Belk Bowl Match-Up Series: The Running Backs

As the Belk Bowl nears, it is time to breakdown each position group to determine which team has the edge heading into the December 29th showdown in Charlotte. Next up, the running backs.

Virginia Tech’s running game has been a work-in-progress to say the least this season, struggling at times to produce consistency from the running back position, and sometimes relying way too heavily on the rushing ability of quarterback Jerod Evans.

At quarterback, Evans leads the Hokies in rushing, as he has accumulated 759 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground for the season. As for the running backs, though, the load has been split primarily between two backs: Travon McMillian and Sam Rogers.

At running back, McMillian had led the way for the Hokies, carrying the ball for 637 yards and six scores on the season. It has been a step back from McMillian’s 1,000+ yard season from a year ago, but the role for McMillian has been much different, as the offense has evolved and he is no longer the bell cow back with Evans running the ball much more from the quarterback position than in years past.

While McMillian does a brunt of his damage through carrying the football, he has also been an effective receiver for the Hokies out of the backfield, where he has 118 yards receiving and three additional touchdowns on the year.

Other help in the backfield has come from the duo of Sam Rogers and Marshawn Williams. Rogers, a senior, has carried the ball 65 times for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He is undoubtedly the most-used running back in the passing game, as he has hauled in 22 balls for 287 yards and three touchdowns, as well. Rogers ability to affect the game both as a runner and receiver, while also contributing in pass protection, has made him an invaluable asset to the Virginia Tech offense.

As for Marshawn Williams, the redshirt-sophomore had himself a productive comeback season following knee injuries that have hampered him for the majority of the last couple of years. He rushed for 244 yards and two touchdowns this season, but has been shut down by the medical staff for the year so that he can undergo a clean-up procedure on his knee that will hopefully have him ready to go in time for off-season workouts.

The running back situation at Arkansas is much, much different. The Razorbacks boast one of the SEC’s best running backs in sophomore Rawleigh Williams III. Williams III has rushed for 1,326 yards on the season as the primary ball-carrier in the Razorbacks offense, scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground in the process. He has done almost the entirety of his damage with the offense as the team’s primary back, although Williams III has reeled in 14 passes for 227 yards and a score through the air.

Williams III garners much of the load in the running game, but has been spelled at times by freshman back Devwah Whaley, who has 105 carries for 601 yards and three touchdowns in his first season with the program. Whaley also has five catches on the season for 113 yards.

When taking stock in the national rankings in rushing for both schools, Virginia Tech holds the edge in rushing offense, as the Hokies rank 57th nationally with 184.9 yards per game. Arkansas is not far behind though, ranking 64th in the country at 174.9 yards per contest.

Although Virginia Tech has a more potent rushing offense according to national rankings, Arkansas has the better running game with their stable of backs. Since most of Virginia Tech’s rushing yards come from the quarterback position, we give the nod in the backfield to Arkansas.

Advantage: Razorbacks

