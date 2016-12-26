Belk Bowl Broadcast Information

2016 Belk Bowl broadcasting information.

Bowl week has officially begun for the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Later this week on Thursday night in Charlotte, North Carolina the two teams will take the field for an ACC vs SEC showdown in the Belk Bowl.

The long awaited Belk Bowl is scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 p.m. on December 29th. The game will be aired on television by ESPN and will also be broadcasted by ESPN Radio on airwaves across the country. For anyone who speaks Spanish, you’re in luck as there will be a Spanish broadcast on ESPN Radio by ESPN Deportes.

ESPN has already announced their bowl game coverage assignments and here is who you can expect to see and hear in the booth come Thursday night at kick-off.

ESPN Television.

Play by Play: Mike Patrick

Analyst: Ed Cunningham

Sideline Reporter: Dr. Jerry Punch

ESPN Radio

Play by Play: Taylor Zarzour

Analyst: Charles Arbuckle

Sideline Reporter: Dari Nowkhah

ESPN Deportes

Play by Play: Jerry Olaya

Analyst: Roberto Abramowitz

The bowl game can also be heard on the Virginia Tech IMG Sports network locally or online. The guys behind the mic for the Belk Bowl will be John Laaser with the play by play along with his partner Mike Burnop as the analyst and Andrew Allegretta down on the sideline.

