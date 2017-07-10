BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Monday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EDT:

– LONDON – Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki lose while five-time champion Venus Williams wins on a day of nonstop tennis at Wimbledon. On the men’s side, Marin Cilic advances.

– MIAMI – Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge have become the face of baseball. The challenge now for the sport is to promote its stars nationally after decades of falling behind.

– MIAMI – Baseball holds its Home Run Derby, with Giancarlo Stanton defending his crown. Also in the long-ball bash is rookie sensation Aaron Judge. Contest starts 8 p.m.

– MIAMI – Starting pitchers and batting orders are announced for Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. It is being played in Miami for the first time.

– MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Fans put on virtual reality goggles and a catcher’s mitt and get ready. Now they can feel what it’s like to be Buster Posey catching steaming fastballs.

– Lonzo Ball and De’Aaron Fox match up in the NBA Summer League, their first meeting since Kentucky blew by UCLA in the NCAA Tournament. Eight games are on the schedule.

– MIAMI – Heat President Pat Riley may have missed out on Gordon Hayward this summer, but kept the core of a team that showed its potential last season.

– NEW YORK – Tim Hardaway Jr. begin s anew in New York, having returned to the Knicks after the Atlanta Hawks declined to match a four-year, $71 million offer.

– CHAMBERY, France – Chris Froome probably was hoping for a bigger lead than 18 seconds over Fabio Aru on the Tour de France’s first rest day. But at least he’s still in one piece.

– LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and French President Emmanuel Macron begin two days of Olympic meetings. Both cities are set to host Olympics. But which ones?

– HOOVER, Ala. – The SEC begins its four-day media gathering, with Ed Orgeron now the football coach at LSU and under immediate pressure to win.

– ATLANTA – It’s a good time to be big in the WNBA. The league’s top three scorers are all post players: Phoenix’s Brittney Griner, Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles, New York’s Tina Charles.

– SPIELBERG, Austria – Daniel Ricciardo has five straight top-three finishes, with Red Bull showing increasing signs it can keep up with Ferrari and Mercedes.