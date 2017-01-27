Report: New lawsuit alleges 52 rapes by 31 Baylor football players in 4 years

Another lawsuit was filed against Baylor University on Friday by a graduate claiming she was raped by two football players in 2013 — alleging that 52 rapes were committed by 31 players on the Baylor football team over a four-year period between 2011-14, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The lawsuit’s allegations far outpaces the number of sexual assaults and perpetrators previously provided by school regents.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, identified as Elizabeth Doe, reports that she was brutally gang-raped by then-Baylor football players Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman after a party on April 18, 2013, the Morning News reported.

Armstead and Chatman had been previously named as suspects in a police report about a rape committed on the date identified by the complainant, but were never charged with a crime.

Doe’s suit charges the university with violating Title IX parameters and negligence in failing to intervene after Chatman was accused of rape prior to the alleged incident on April 18.

The lawsuit went on to describe the “show ’em a good time” policy Baylor football allegedly used as a recruiting tool to impress high school recruits, the Dallas Morning News reported:

Former assistant coach Kendal Briles — the son of [then-head coach Art Briles] — once told a Dallas area student athlete, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players,” according to the suit. Investigation by lawyers identified at least 52 “acts of rape,” including five gang rapes, by 31 football players from 2011 to 2014. At least two of the gang rapes were committed by 10 or more players at one time, the suit states.

Then-Baylor coach Art Briles was fired last May after an investigation into the sexual assault scandal involving football players. Kendal Briles is now Lane Kiffin’s offensive coordinator at FAU.