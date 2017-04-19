Baylor Football: 5 players to watch in 2017 spring game

Baylor football is starting a new era with the hiring of Matt Rhule following the dismissal of Art Briles after sexual assault scandal that rocked the program.

The last time that Baylor had another head coach other than Art Briles was 2007 following the firing of Guy Morriss following yet another losing season. Briles turned around the Baylor program and changed the perception of Baylor around the country.

However, following a sexual assault scandal, that prompted the dismissal of Briles along with Athldetic Director Ian McCaw and university president Ken Starr, Baylor is starting anew with head coach Matt Rhule.

Rhule arrives at Baylor from Temple after back-to back 10 win seasons and a conference championship in 2016. While Briles had a Texas high school football pedigree and was an innovator of spread offense Rhule brings a more pro-style offenseive mindset and focus on defense to Waco.

While there is no doubt that Baylor was able to attract talent to Central Texas the question is who are some players that will be the ones to help Rhule start a new era on the Brazos?

5

Zach Smith QB, Baylor

Zach Smith was thrust into duty following the injury of starter Seth Russell and departure of heir apparent Jarrett Stidham. Smith was not expected to get much playing time when he signed his letter of intent in February of 2016.

Russell was the returning starter and Stidham was coming off of impressive Freshman year where he stepped in for injurned Russell. But fate intervened and Smith had to make best of an less that ideal situration.

Smith threw for 1,526 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games as Bears starter. He saved his best for last throwing for 375 yards and three touchdowns in bowl game versus Boise State. However, with any coaching change there is uncertaninty is job security and the QB position is no different at Baylor.

4

Anu Solomon QB, Baylor

One of the contenders for the starting QB position is graduate transfer is Anu Solomon. He comes to Baylor form Arizona where he had an outstanding 2014 season with 3,793 yards and 28 touchdowns and in 2015 he threw for 2,667 yards and 20 scores in 11 games. Solomon is coming off of 2016 season where he saw limited time due to injury.

If Solomon can capture some to that early magic he showed while at Arizona, he could come in and help Baylor get the Rhule era started on the right track in 2017.

Solomon is a more of athletic QB than Smith and this athleticism could provide Baylor with another dynamic on the offensive side of the ball. Much like RGIII or Seth Russell this athleticism is a two edged sword that could open Solomon up for greater risk of injury.

3

Blake Lynch WR, Baylor

Baylor has had quite a history of productive Wide Recievers. From Kendall Wright to current NFL prospect KD Cannon, Baylor has cultivated the “#WRU” hashtag throughout the years.

Blake Lynch could be the next in that line of productive wide receivers. He had 34 receptions in 2016 for 404 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman. With the change of offensive scheme and coaching staff added to departure of Cannon and Ish Zamora, this could prove to be opportunity for Lynch to step up and be next in line for WRU.

Lynch has reportedly put on more weight from his 205 listed weight in 2016 and he also had upped his bench press in off-season program.

With Lynch’s increased weight and improvement of strength he could be used in multiple positions. He could be lined up outside at WR or possibly be used as TE. Rhule likes TE that can block and stretch the field as a pass option.

2

Terence Williams RB, Baylor

Terence Williams is retruning to Baylor following a 2016 where he ran for 1,048 yards and 11 touchdowns. He and his 5.7 yards per carry average hope to build on his strong sophomore season under Matt Rhule ‘s new pro-style mindset and ball control philosophy.

Williams is one of a number of Baylor backs that look to have a big 2017 under Rhule. Williams is a bruising physical back who looks to excel under Rhule and an emphasis on running game and ball control.

The second-year star is a physical back who would seem to excel under the new coaching staff’s emphasis on increased physicality in all aspects of the game. Williams has shown a knack for punishing defenders, especially in secondary, and he could prove to be a very useful tool in the offensive tool box in 2017.

1

Brian Nance DE, Baylor

Every Baylor fan should be excited about Brian Nance this season. He has taken a long road to get where he is at today.

Nance was a four-star recruit coming out of high school football powerhouse Euless Trinity but he could not qualify academically for Baylor so he enrolled at Hargrave Military Academy to gain eligibility. Nance had shown flashes when he got playing time in 2014 and 2015.

The 2016 season was rough again for Nance as he was academically ineligble and had to miss the whole season. However, he showed great determination in working his way back onto football field.

Nance is the type of player that can shine in the new scheme as an edge rusher who can disrupt the passing game and reek havoc on the running game. Like Hassan Reddick, a possible first round pick in upcoming NFL draft, Nance could make a lot of noise on the Rhule/Snow defense. Reddick made most impact coming off the edge and this is where Nance could find he is most valuable for the Bears in 2017.

