Bandit’s Keys To The National Championship

Here’s what I think Alabama needs to do to beat Clemson tonight and win back to back National Championships.

OFFENSE

Make it simple. Sarkisian is a great offensive coach, but he’s only had one week on the job and Jalen Hurts is a true freshman quarterback. You’d never want to replace your offensive coordinator the week of a National Championship, but if any team can handle it, it’s Alabama.

The way to handle it however is to rely on the process. Give Hurts short throws he can make, run the ball on first down, and let Bo Scarbrough and Damien Harris carry the ball against a defense that has at times this year struggled to stop the run. Florida State averaged 5.8 yards a carry against Clemson, if Alabama can average 5 yards a carry against Clemson they will win this game.

The other key here is to protect the ball. Don’t let Clemson have any turnovers or special teams scores. Alabama’s defense will get points at some point in the game, if Alabama’s offense doesn’t turn the ball over they can make those points even more important.

DEFENSE

ESPN has been all in on the storyline that Alabama’s defense is out for revenge. If you listen to what Jonathan Allen says though, that’s not the case. Allen has been clear that this is a different team and although they are not happy about how much Clemson scored last year, this is a whole new game.

The Alabama defense needs to be aggressive and clean. Do their job the way they’ve been doing it all year long. If Alabama is aggressive can make Deshaun Watson make some mistakes they have a great chance of getting some turnover points. Watson hasn’t been as good about taking care of the ball this year, as he was last year. If Clemson is as hyped up for this game as they say they are, full of emotion, the Alabama defense may have an opportunity here.

Clemson has a freshman at right tackle, Tim Williams and company need to take advantage of that mismatch to cause problems for Watson. You’re not going to take Deshaun Watson out of the game, but you can rattle the cage and make him start trying to be the hero.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Don’t attempt kicks over 40 yards to prevent Adam Griffith from getting shook up.

In the end if Alabama can keep Clemson contained and keep the game a low scoring affair they will win easily, if Clemson’s offense gets loose it’s going to be a much tougher game.

What do you think? Will Alabama or Clemson win the National Championship? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

