Baker Mayfield Top Contender for 2017 Heisman, Says Vegas Handicapper

Baker Mayfield is unquestionably the best player on arguably the best team in the Big 12 Conference heading into the 2017 season. And by Heisman standards, he may just be the best player in college football next season.

The Oklahoma quarterback is the top contender for the Heisman Trophy next season, according to the Las Vegas sports book Bovada.

Bovada has Mayfield at 11/2 odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2017. Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is next at 6/1, followed by USC quarterback Sam Darnold, who will be only a sophomore next season, listed a 9/1 odds.

Outside of the Sooner Nation, I’m sure there are quite a few fans who would challenge Mayfield as the top contender in the way-too-early Heisman watch projections for next season.

The Sooner quarterback’s numbers have gotten better each season at Oklahoma. The former walk-on, who began his college career at Texas Tech, passed for 3,965 yards last season and averaged over 300 yards per game through the air. He led the country in 2016, completing 71 percent of his pass attempts and averaging 15.6 yards per completion.

Mayfield set a new NCAA mark last season for passing efficiency with a 196.4 rating, almost five points better than the previous record. His 40 touchdown passes ranked sixth in nation.

The Oklahoma captain and team leader has been a Heisman finalist the last two seasons. He finished fourth in the voting in 2015 and was third this past season behind two other quarterbacks, Heisman winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville and Deshaun Watson of national champion Clemson.

Those numbers speak for themselves and clearly, in my view, make the All-Big 12 First-Team selection a more than worthy Heisman front-runner for next season.

Behind Mayfield, Barrett and Darnold, Bovada has running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley of Penn State and Washington quarterback Jake Browning at 10/1 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy in 2017.

