Austin Peay to open 2018 season at Georgia

(STATS) – As they try to get their program on track again, the Austin Peay Governors have scheduled a measuring stick.

The Ohio Valley Conference squad will open the 2018 season by playing SEC power Georgia for the first time. The game will be played Sept. 1 at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

Austin Peay has lost 27 straight games since 2014 and 45 of its last 46 games since the start of the 2013 season.

This year will be Will Healy’s second as Austin Peay’s coach. The Governors will play two FBS opponents, Cincinnati on Aug. 31 and Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 9.