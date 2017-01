Bruce and Stew take a closer look at the National Championship game (2:30); They discuss their Mount Rushmore of college football players (8:00); Changes to the CFB/NCAA rules and other news from the coaches meetings (18:00); Curious offensive coordinator hires (22:00); And your questions answered in The Mailbag (31:00).

Listen to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE: iPhone users click here | Android users click here