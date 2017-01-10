Podcast: Reaction to Clemson’s wild & crazy win over Alabama in the national title game

Bruce and Stew are live from Tampa to react to one of the wildest national championship games they’ve ever covered, just hours after the stunning conclusion of the game. They discuss Clemson QB Deshaun Watson’s amazing performance (3:00); Alabama’s lacking offense and the defense’s struggle to contain Watson (7:00); What this all means for the CFP picture heading into next year (15:00); And whether this was the craziest ending ever in a title game. (22:00).

Listen to the episode here:

