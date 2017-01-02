How to watch Auburn vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, game time, TV channel
SI Wire/Sports Illustrated
No. 7 Oklahoma faces No. 14 Auburn in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans.
The Sooners fell short of the College Football Playoff, but boast a potent offensive pairing in quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook that will make life tough for the Tigers. However, Auburn fielded the SEC’s second-best defense, and Oklahoma struggles to stop the ball on that end, making for a fairly even matchup.
Oklahoma is the slight favorite.
How to watch
When: Monday, Jan. 2, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: Watch the game online here.