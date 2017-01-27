Auburn Football: Why Chip Lindsey’s Hiring May Promote Sean White

Here we take a look at Auburn football quarterback Sean White’s potential to be the starter next season following Jarrett Stidham’s arrival.

It’s easy to forget about the guy who got Auburn football to where it went last season — all the way to the Sugar Bowl, no doubt. Certainly some credit is due to the man who the man in the backfield, Kamryn Pettway, but this guy broke his arm and continued to play. Those sort of feats only happen in hockey, where some play with punctured lungs and fractured limbs.

Sean White threw for 1,679 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions during the 2016-17 season while juggling with the offense’s indecision to keep him on the field. The whole John Franklin III deal — being able to run the ball and not so much throw it — threw off the flow of White tossing the pigskin. In addition to Franklin’s contribution to running the ball, there’s also Jeremy Johnson throwing more interceptions than touchdowns per routine.

Now Auburn has a bit of a conundrum to deal with as transfer quarterback Jarrett Stidham looks to make a name for himself on the Plains. Not to mention the “quarterback guru” Chip Lindsey being introduced as Auburn’s offensive coordinator. A new, more impressive quarterback talent alongside a quarterback-oriented coordinator isn’t a beautiful sight for White.

However, there is reason to believe that Stidham‘s arrival may not impact White‘s career at all. In fact, it may be Lindsey’s reputation to work with quarterbacks that may drive him into the NFL draft — something Auburn hasn’t seen since Cam Newton’s 2010 campaign.

White is successful when following the normal, pro-style quarterback offensive mindset. Reading the defensive line and remaining in the pocket, White was impressive and professional when running play-action. Under Chip Lindsey’s offense in 2016, Arizona State ran 425 passing plays, 311 under their starting quarterback, alongside 475 rushes in total. In comparison, White ran 208 passing plays while the offense accumulated 645 rushes. Establishing a professional, pocket-oriented quarterback is what Lindsey will be looking to accomplish at Auburn — something that White could easily provide.

After progressing from an uneasy 2015 season, White‘s progression from now on is up for the debate. Lindsey will provide an offense that White is more accustomed to running, something that can’t be determined for Jarrett Stidham, who may thrive more under Gus Malzahn independently in comparison to Lindsey.

What must be done in the Auburn community is to give Sean White a chance. It would not be easy to watch White transfer to another school to only have success with another program. Jarrett Stidham’s arrival is fascinating for the offense, but there is no time to juggle the backfield up now. It will be interesting to hear more about the quarterback battle up until A-Day.

