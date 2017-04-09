Auburn Football: What does Jarrett Stidham bring to the Tigers’ offense?

Auburn football captured the biggest prize of the 2017 offseason, transfer quarterback Jarrett Stidham, but what does he bring to this program?

Former Baylor signal caller and current Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham last played in 2015. Despite not playing in 2016, he became the top tier college free agent this past season. Gus Malzahn managed to scoop him up.

First and foremost, Stidham already put on a clinic in the Tigers’ spring game. If you were unable to watch, he picked apart his own defense going 16-of-20 for 267 yards, zero interceptions and zero touchdowns. He showed complete control of the offense despite being on campus less than a semester. His steadiness under center will be new territory for Malzahn.

During Malzahn’s tenure as head coach, he hasn’t seen a true “dual threat” quarterback in my mind. He also hasn’t had consistent quarterback play for the majority of his four years. 2013-2014 starter Nick Marshall fit Malzahn’s offense well on the ground, but he won’t wow anybody with his passing ability.

In 2016, Sean White was basically the reverse of Marshall showing some nice efficiency through the air at times. White completed nearly 64 percent of his passes but injuries and inconsistent play left his job open. He wouldn’t be confused with an elite talent.

Stidham is an elite talent. Auburn’s fast-paced, shotgun-heavy scheme fits him perfectly. Baylor ran a similar offense with no huddle and loads of quick run plays. Baylor relied on the pass a little more but with Stidham under center, the Tigers will shift more to the air. In fact, Malzahn mirrored that sentiment according to AL.com.

Baylor Accomplishments

When he was with the Bears, he racked up nearly 1,300 yards, 12 touchdowns against two interceptions. He completed almost 69 percent of his passes and added two scores on the ground in just three starts. Stidham only started three games due to an injury against Oklahoma, but he showed he could b special.

The numbers weren’t just a product of the system. When asked to make precise deep ball throws, he connected. If he needed to add touch on a throw or fire a missile he could do. No game turned out to be too big. Stidham’s starts against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State produced 515 yards, three touchdowns against two interceptions and a win over the Cowboys.

We saw what Malzahn’s offense did under Cam Newton in 2010. In Malzahn’s offensive coordinator days, he had an elite quarterback. Stidham may not be the athlete Newton was, but he brings a strong arm, high level accuracy and great decision-making to the Tigers.

