Auburn Football Recruiting: National Signing Day Tracker

Here we take a look at the list of uncommitted recruits as well as recruits who have already committed to the Auburn Tigers.

With National Signing Day coming tomorrow, Feb. 1, here is the list of uncommitted and committed players that Auburn football looks to add onto the roster for next season.

This list will update with letters of intent being signed as well as other news that comes out of tomorrow.

Uncommitted Recruits

Auburn Football’s Top Targets

Markaviest Bryant, DE, Cordele, GA

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 14 weak-side defensive end, No. 181 recruit

Offers from: Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas

Prediction: Georgia

Auburn Football’s Higher Choices

Jeff Thomas, WR, East Saint Louis, IL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 6 wide receiver, No. 40 recruit

Offers from: Miami, Louisville, Oregon, Illinois, Indiana

Prediction: Miami

Tyler Taylor, ILB, Buford, GA

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 11 inside linebacker, No. 251 recruit

Offers from: Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, California

Prediction: LSU

George Moore, OT, Antioch, CA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 20 recruit

Offers from: Oregon, Auburn, Washington State. California, ECU

Prediction: Oregon

Auburn Football’s Potential Interested Commitments

Aubrey Solomon, DT, Leesburg, GA

247sports.com ranking: five-star, No. 2 defensive tackle, No. 25 recruit

Offers from: Alabama, Michigan, USC, Georgia, Auburn

Prediction: Michigan, with Alabama drawing closer

Joseph Lewis, WR, Los Angeles, CA

247sports.com ranking: 5-star, No. 4 wide receiver, No. 31 recruit

Offers from: Nebraska, USC (CA), Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn

Prediction: USC

Tyrone Truesdell, DT, Augusta, GA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 37 defensive tackle, No. 457 recruit

Offers from: Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Clemson, South Carolina

Prediction: Auburn

Tedarrell Slaton, OG, Fort Lauderdale, FL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 3 offensive guard, No. 69 recruit

Offers from: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Auburn

Prediction: Florida

James Robinson, WR, Lakeland, FL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 14 wide receiver, No. 114 recruit

Offers from: Auburn, Marshall, Clemson, Florida, Penn State, 33 others

Prediction: Florida — recruitment is up in the air

Christopher Henderson, ATH, Miami, FL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 15 cornerback, No. 135 recruit

Offers from: Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, Cincinnati

Prediction: Miami

Nico Collins, WR, Pinson, AL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 23 wide receiver, No. 136 recruit

Offers from: Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, LSU, Auburn

Prediction: Michigan

Josh Falo, TE/DE, Sacramento, CA

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 4 tight end, No. 140 recruit

Offers from: Oregon, USC, Colorado, Alabama, Auburn

Prediction: Oregon has pulled away with recruitment, may choose USC

Chevin Calloway, CB, Dallas, TX

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 17 cornerback, No. 143 recruit

Offers from: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, Auburn, 26 others

Prediction: Arkansas has seemingly pulled away with commitment

A.J. Davis, RB, Lakeland, FL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 19 running back, No. 233 recruit

Offers from: Pitt, USF, Louisville, Missouri, Auburn, Arizona

Prediction: Pitt pulling away

Al’Dontre Davis, WR, Lutcher, LA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 100 wide receiver, No. 705 recruit

Offers from: Ole Miss, Auburn, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas

Prediction: Ole Miss — formerly recruited by former Auburn coaches Dameyune Craig and Rhett Lashlee, leads to assume his relationship with Auburn has faltered

Auburn Football’s Committed Recruits

Calvin Ashley, OT, Washington, DC

247sports.com ranking: 5-star, No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 27 recruit

Tadarian Moultry, ILB, Birmingham, AL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 3 inside linebacker, No. 103 recruit

Nick Brahms, OG, Navarre, FL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 10 offensive guard, No. 162 recruit

Devan Barrett, RB, Tampa, FL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 11 running back, No. 166 recruit

Austin Troxell, OT, Madison, AL

247sports.com ranking:4-star, No. 18 offensive tackle, No. 186 recruit

Alaric Williams, ATH, Gadsden, AL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 10 athlete, No. 226 recruit

Malcom Askew, ATH, McCalla, AL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 8 athlete, No. 215 recruit

Noah Igbinoghene, WR, Trussville, AL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 40 wide receiver, No. 291 recruit

Kenney Britt, ILB, Oxford, AL

247sports.com ranking: 4-star, No. 15 inside linebacker, No. 300 recruit

Salvatore Cannella, TE, Scottsdale, AZ

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 2 tight end, No. 18 recruit

Chandler Wooten, OLB, Kennesaw, GA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 21 outside linebacker, No. 368 recruit

Malik Willis, ATH, Roswell, GA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 21 athlete, No. 373 recruit

Carlito Gonzalez, S, Stone Mountain, GA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 29 safety, No. 374 recruit

George Moore, OT, San Mateo, CA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 20 recruit

Alec Jackson, DT, Montgomery, AL

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 50 defensive tackle, No. 631 recruit

Jordyn Peters, S, Muscle Shoals, AL

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 52 safety, No. 724 recruit

Traivon Leonard, CB, West Palm Beach, FL

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 123 cornerback, national ranking N/A

Anders Carlson, K, Pike National Forest, CO

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 1 placekicker, national ranking N/A

John Samuel Shenker, Moultrie, GA

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 76 tight end, national ranking N/A

Bill Taylor, LS, Tuscaloosa, AL

247sports.com ranking: 3-star, No. 2 long snapper, national ranking N/A

Here’s to having the second best long snapper in the country and another four or five years with a Carlson as kicker.

