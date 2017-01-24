Auburn Football National Signing Day Preview, Part Three: Special Teams

In the third of a three part series, we take a look at how Auburn football‘s 2017 recruiting class on special teams is shaping up, as Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is looking to land his fifth consecutive top 10 class with national signing day nearing.

In 2017, Auburn football will return one of the most dynamic kickers in the history of college football, Daniel Carlson, a two time Lou Groza award finalist. Carlson, Auburn’s all-time field goal leader, will have the special opportunity to suit up with his brother, Anders Carlson, who has committed to play football on the plains this fall.

Auburn will lose punter Kevin Phillips, but third year sophomore, Ian Shannon, appears poised to step in and fill the big shoes left by Phillips. Shannon saw action in five games in 2016, mostly as a holder, but did record 3 punts for an average of 30.67 yards.

Let’s take a look at Auburn’s commits on special teams as we head toward the finish line on February 1st for National Signing Day.

Kicker

Auburn is often referred to as “Running Back U”, well, we could also make the argument that Auburn could be “Kicker U” too. Al Del Greco, Rob Bironas, Cody Parkey, Wes Byrum, and current Kicker Daniel “Legatron” Carlson are some of the best kickers college football has ever seen. Auburn’s standing as “kicker U” won’t change anytime soon as Anders Carlson, ranked by most services as the number two high school kicker in the nation, has committed to play football at Auburn.

We know the story of Daniel Carlson. He’s automatic, and has earned the nickname “Legatron” by Auburn fans for his consistency and ability to kick at a high percentage from either hash mark. It should be noted that Carlson rushed for a 20 yard touchdown against Arkansas State early last season on a fake field goal.

Anders Carlson will be sure to quickly earn a nickname as he can be seen in the 2016 Texas Spring Showcase splitting the uprights from midfield. He has tremendous leg strength and should get stronger as he grows within the program at Auburn. The 6’3″ 185 pounder is a great addition to this years recruiting class and it will pay off for several more years.

Punter

Auburn is not currently recruiting a punter for the 2017 class. The Tigers will lean on Ian Shannon to take over punting duties this fall.

Long Snapper

Ike Powell, and Zach Wade return this fall, but that hasn’t stopped Auburn from building depth at the position. Bill Taylor out of Tuscaloosa, AL has committed to play for the Tigers this fall. He is ranked as the number one long snapper in the nation and his size provides a great blocking threat up the middle. Taylor comes in at 6’4″ 285 pounds.

Kick/Punt Returner

Auburn will return Stephen Roberts and Kerryon Johnson this fall to return kicks and punts. Until the depth chart starts to take shape, it is unclear which of this years incoming freshman will see time returning kicks and punts since Auburn hasn’t recruited an individual for that specific role.

Gus Malzahn’s best recruiter on special teams this year may have been kicker, Daniel Carlson. It paid off well as Auburn holds commitments from two of the best special teams players in the nation. Both players appear solid in their commitments and will, no doubt, play a factor in helping Malzahn land his fifth consecutive top ten recruiting class.

This article originally appeared on