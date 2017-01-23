Auburn Football: Meet the Auburn Tigers of Super Bowl LI

Here we take a look at former Auburn Tigers, where they came from, and their journey to Super Bowl LI.

With the Super Bowl participants now set, let’s take a look at the three players who played their collegiate ball with the Auburn Tigers who will be playing in Super Bowl LI.

Josh Harris, who was Auburn’s long snapper from 2009 to 2011, earning a scholarship in 2010, is now the long snapper for the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

Harris was not selected in the 2012 NFL draft, but the Falcons signed him as a free agent, and he made the team out of training camp and has never looked back. He beat out 13-year veteran John Zelenka for the job.

Harris has played in all 16 games for each of his first five seasons, and during that time he’s recorded 16 tackles, all on special teams.

In 2014, Harris signed a four-year contract worth $3.4 million.

Look for the Carrollton, Georgia native on the field any time the Falcons punt or kick extra points and field goals.

Jonathan Jones wasn’t drafted in the 2016 NFL draft after starting at cornerback for Auburn, but he earned a roster spot with the New England Patriots out of training camp and recorded 14 total tackles and a fumble recovery for the AFC champions.

As a senior at Auburn in 2015, Jones intercepted one pass and broke up 10 others. His best year for the Tigers was in 2014, when he was named second-team All-SEC after catching six interceptions and defending 17 passes in his first year as a starter.

Jones, who is also from Carrollton, ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which garnered interest from a number of teams.

In the AFC championship game against the Steelers, Jones made his presence felt when former Auburn teammate Sammie Coates tried to run a kickoff back:

Jonathan Jones decimates Sammie Coates on the kickoff return #PITvsNE #AFCCG pic.twitter.com/8H5lzJYwGw — Sam Benson Smith (@SamBensonSmith) January 23, 2017

Safety Brandon King also went undrafted in 2015, but he too was signed as a free agent by the Patriots and has now played for them for two years, recording 10 total tackles this year.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound King recorded 12 tackles in 13 games in 2015 for the Patriots. He played in all 16 games for the Patriots this year.

King, who is from Alabaster, Alabama, played in 12 games for the Tigers in 2013 and 2014, either at linebacker or in the defensive backfield.

Last year, the Auburn Tigers in the Super Bowl were Cam Newton and Cameron Artis-Payne for the Carolina Panthers.

Two Auburn alums — offensive tackle Steve Wallace and linebacker Dave Edwards — played in three Super Bowls, with Wallace winning all three while with the 49ers.

