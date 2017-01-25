Auburn Football: Jordan-Hare’s $28 million game day facility

Here we discuss recent news regarding a potential game day facility for Auburn football’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It was announced in February 2015 that Auburn football would be graced by the nation’s largest college video board. A price tag of nearly $17.5 million, this 190 feet by 57 monstrosity was considered an addition to a modernized Jordan-Hare stadium, which has been the home of the Auburn Tigers since 1939. Now the home of a loyal 87,451, Jordan-Hare stadium will look to continue its modernization with a new game day facility.

This 44,000-square-foot facility will take the price of $28 million to be paid by the Auburn University Athletic Department. Although it is not all too certain for its arrival, it must be approved by Auburn’s board of trustees at a Feb. 3 meeting. If agreed upon, construction will begin in May and be completed by July 2018.

Since its first game against the freshman Georgia Tech football team Nov. 10, 1939, the Auburn stadium has ascended to an iconic image of both East Alabama and sports of the South. It has been home to classics — more recently the infamous “Kick Six” against Alabama in 2013 — as well as the home of Auburn tradition. It is difficult, even, for students of the university to walk about campus before forgetting about Auburn’s coliseum.

As time continues, Auburn has become the home to several Olympic sports and a growing culture of intramural sports. This new facility will include a new recruiting space for both the Olympics and football, as well as a new area for fans and press box for media. For members of the football team, the project will also involve a 16,000-square-foot renovation of locker rooms.

Here’s to several more years of the great Auburn tradition, and to more improvement for the loyal 87,451.

