Auburn Football: Five games that will make or break the 2017 season

Here we take a look at the 2017 Auburn football season and five games that could make or break the season.

Auburn football may have ended with a sour note against Oklahoma, but there is plenty of time to look ahead to the 2017 season.

While the 2016 college football season has been done for less than two weeks, there are already a dozen 2017 polls out, and they rank the Auburn Tigers from as high as 10th to as low as 18th.

While the 2016 season surpassed some expectations, it ended on a down note, with three losses in the last four games and a final ranking of 24th.

Looking ahead, here are the five games that will make or break Auburn’s 2017 season. The Tigers will need to win at least three of these games, and probably four, to justify its preseason ranking.

Sept. 9 at Clemson

Yes, Auburn played Clemson tough at home in 2016, losing by just six points. And yes, Clemson has lost star quarterback DeShaun Watson and an number of other key players. But this is the defending national champions, and the school that is often called “Auburn with a lake” will be playing at home in Death Valley. This will be Auburn’s second game of the year, and a win here will set the tone for the rest of the season. Here’s hoping that coach Gus Malzahn and his as-yet-unnamed offensive coordinator will have determined who Auburn’s starting quarterback will be by this game.

Oct. 14 at LSU

Auburn has not won in Baton Rouge since 1999. And while Leonard Fournette has taken his talents to the National Football League, Derrius Guice emerged as a more serious threat during many games in 2016 and he led the SEC in rushing and in all-purpose yards. The Bayou Bengals finished the 2016 strong with a victory against Louisville in the Citrus Bowl in which it easily contained Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Auburn’s victory against LSU in 2016 spelled the end for coach Les Miles, so new coach Ed Orgeron will have his players ready with talk of payback. This is the start of three consecutive road games in the SEC for Auburn, so it’s imperative to get started with a W.

Nov. 4 at Texas A&M

Auburn will be coming off a bye week, and it’s also had good luck in College Station, winning there in 2013 and 2015. And the Aggies will be starting their fourth new quarterback in the past four years and have lost defensive terror Myles Garrett, who could be one of the top five picks in this year’s NFL draft. But returning is running back Trayveon Williams, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman. And Texas A&M’s schedule has it playing eight of its first 10 games within the state of Texas, so the Aggies will be comfortable. And there’s no telling what the Auburn mindset will be for its third straight SEC road game. But a victory here will set the tone to end the season strong.

Nov. 11 vs. Georgia

The 13-7 loss to the Bulldogs in 2016 was the most disappointing of Auburn’s five losses, and it was the only one to an unranked team. Georgia’s quarterback, Jacob Eason, has a season under his belt and will be more poised, while running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel return for their senior seasons. Coach Kirby Smart has had success on containing the Auburn offense when he was Alabama’s defensive coordinator, so the Tigers will need to have a strong passing attack to go with Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson by this game, or another loss could doom to the Dawgs could doom the season. Georgia has beaten Auburn in eight of the last 10 matchups.

Nov. 25 vs. Alabama

The Iron Bowl.

Nothing else needs to be said.

If Auburn has won at least three of the previous games mentioned here, then this could again be for the SEC West title. Alabama has shown that it will remain a national championship contender for the foreseeable future, and we no longer have questionable play calling from Lane Kiffin to keep us in the game. But there’s serious talent returning with quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Bo Scarbrough all back in Tuscaloosa. This game is at Jordan-Hare, so the crowd will be on our side. Here’s hoping that Daniel Carlson ends his Auburn career with a game-winning field goal on the last play.

Win four out of these five games, and Auburn would likely play in another New Year’s bowl game and finish the season ranked in the top 10.

