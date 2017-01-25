Auburn Football: Auburn turns 3-Star cornerback away from UNC

Here we take a look at Auburn football’s 3-star cornerback commit Traivon Leonard, who recently shut down his recruitment to stay with the Tigers.

Auburn football took a shot at the ACC, turning Traivon Leonard into an indoctrinated Auburn Tiger within a month. Leonard, a 3-star recruit from West Palm Beach, Florida, had originally committed to play for UNC. Having committed earlier on June 20, 2016, Leonard would visit Auburn once in July and then again in September before naming the Auburn Tigers as his leading recruiters.

Former secondary coach Wesley McGriff had led the recruitment of Leonard before leaving four days after the commitment to become Ole Miss’ defensive coordinator. Though it was thought that Florida could have made a push — considering Leonard had decommitted some times before — but Leonard officially shut down his recruitment on Jan. 22.

The 6-foot 188-pound No. 177 cornerback of the class of 2017 tore his LCL at the beginning to the 2016 season, and is still recovering and rehabbing from the injury. In 2015, Leonard tallied 33 tackles, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Auburn now has seven members of the roster suiting up to play cornerback, with Leonard joining the freshman class alongside 4-star wide receiver Noah Igbinoghene. It is assumed that Auburn will continue to bolster the defensive side of the ball despite several accomplished players returning to the Plains.

After being around these guys and the auburn family, I'm beyond proud to say that this is my home and I'm shutting my recruiting down! #WDE pic.twitter.com/J2DjvcQM1L — Tray Leonard (@Tray_leonard) January 22, 2017

Leonard will join a No. 28 defense that allowed 5.08 yards a play, and a team that tied for No. 9 in the SEC for interceptions at 11. Though it took some time for the secondary to get rolling, it is hoped that new recruits and new pieces to the puzzle will get this dominant defense rolling.

Here’s to Traivon Leonard’s speedy recovery and the potential he brings to Auburn’s secondary.

