Auburn football adds 3-star tight end John Shenker commitment

Here we welcome 3-star tight end John Shenker to Auburn football following his commitment during an official visit.

Auburn football adds another weapon to its offense with 3-star combination tight end John Shenker from Moultrie, Georgia. Shenker, a 6-foot-3 238-pound halfback and receiver caught 30 passes for 451 yards and two touchdowns his senior year at Colquitt County High School. What makes Shenker so valuable to the Auburn offense is his ability to be moved around freely in the backfield, allowing for several running options and passing plays.

The connection that Shenker possesses with the Tigers is with new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who worked with Shenker‘s head coach at Hoover High. It is hoped that Lindsey’s connection with Shenker‘s coach Rush Propst, as with any new offensive coordinator, there is curiosity to what may happen in the backfield with his love to utilize his quarterback entirely.

Auburn has not had prolific tight end production over the years, as its intention to run the ball on nearly every down does diminish the talent at receiver. However, it did experience some success with Philip Lutzenkirchen and C. J. Uzomah during their national championship runs. As it has proven with former offenses and the way that football is headed right now, the tight end position has become more and more valuable as time goes on. Shenker‘s addition, despite not being too highly ranked, is hoped to be a perfect addition to the offense.

As National Signing Day nears on Feb. 1, there are hopes that Auburn will land in the top 10 for recruiting classes once again — Gus Malzahn desiring another top five class. If Auburn is to return to the national spotlight, to make their mark on the newly establish college football playoff, hopes and dreams are made from the talent coming in February. That way, they can show off in the fall and into the new year.

Here’s to heavy recruiting in the coming days as the Tigers pile more onto the Auburn family.

