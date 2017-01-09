Auburn Fan Ready To Boycott Store For Selling Alabama Gear

One Auburn fan is so mad about Dick’s Sporting Goods for possibly selling Alabama championship gear that she’s ready to start a boycott.

We’ve become a nation of people who love to boycott. We don’t actually meaningfully boycott, but we do love to say we’re going to online. It doesn’t matter how slight the offense you can too can put your fingers in your ears look for a safe space and threaten a boycott!

That’s just what one Auburn fan is doing since Dick’s Sporting Goods has the absolute gual to say that they will sell Alabama championship gear if the Tide rolls tonight.

That’s a special level of eaten up with Alabama envy. This little sister is so upset about Alabama possibly winning another National Championship Game that she’s ready to bust out a brand new hashtag. #boycottDicksSportingGoods, do it for America, do it for the Auburn family.

It’s not surprising that Auburn fans are upset, but honestly there aren’t as many online talking trash as you might think. Auburn has been humbled over the last few years, and although they are willing to come out of their holes to yell at Gus Malzahn, they really don’t want any part of dealing with Alabama fans.

This poor woman, it’s a shame she has to live her life this way. If only there was a team in her state she could root for that would win and bring her joy…

I guess the only thing you can say about poor Auburn fans like this is “bless their heart.” Honestly thought Dick’s might should thank her for helping to spread the word that they will be open directly following the National Championship Game.

