Auburn Celebrates Alabama Football Defeat By Rolling Toomer’s Corner

After last night’s Alabama defeat in the National Championship game, Auburn celebrated by rolling Toomer’s Corner.

It seems as though some Auburn fans have grown comfortable in their “little brother” role. How else can you explain a fanbase using their win celebration ritual to rejoice in “Big Brother’s” defeat?

Are Auburn fans so starved for any sign of slippage by Alabama that celebrating their rival’s defeat compares to rejoicing in their own victories?

All fans, including Auburn’s, are entitled to support their team in most any manner of their choosing. That is any manner that does not harm life or property.

The problem is sometimes those celebrations can make bring a team ridicule. Tennessee fans will tire of their team being “Champions of Life” long before the memory fades.

What I question is the message these particular Auburn fans have sent to their more restrained, fellow fans. Is it “we hate Bama so much, their losses are as significant as our victories?” If so, that seems similar to a capitulation – “We can’t take Alabama down but we love when someone else does it for us.”

I have a better suggestion for Auburn fans. At some future point, Nick Saban will be Alabama’s coach no more. When that day arrives, perhaps celebrating Tide losses will not include rolling your revered Toomer’s Corner.

Until then, roll on and while you are at it, give Gus another extension.

