Aubrey Solomon Signing Day Announcement ESPN Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Five-star linebacker Aubrey Solomon is set to announce his college decision between USC, Michigan and Alabama live on ESPNU at 7:00 a.m Pacific.

Aubrey Solomon is just one of four five-star recruits who remain uncommitted in 2017 and he’s got USC among his remaining choices.

The defensive tackle out of Leesburg, Georgia will be making his decision between USC, Michigan and Alabama during ESPNU’s Signing Day Special at 7:00 a.m. Pacific.

Though Solomon is favored to land at Michigan, you never know with recruiting.

The announcement will be televised live ESPNU and will be simulcast live for online viewers on ESPN’s WatchESPN platform.

The entire day of ESPN’s National Signing Day coverage will be available online, but you’ll have to provide authentication through your cable provider to access it. You can do so by simply logging into your cable provider’s website, through Watch ESPN.

To access the live ESPN stream on the web from WatchESPN, you can click here.

For those with mobile devices, you can watch the game on an Android device by downloading the WatchESPN app in Google Play, while iPhone and iPad users can stream the game via the WatchESPN iOS app, which is available for download in Apple’s App Store.

Solomon is one of the first recruits to make their decisions on Signing Day, but he’s far from the last. Stay tuned to see which targets USC lands as the Trojans finish building the 2017 class.

