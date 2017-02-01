Aubrey Solomon Selects Michigan Over USC on ESPNU’s Signing Day Special

Five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon selected Michigan as his college destination on ESPNU’s Signing Day Special, picking the Wolverines over USC and Alabama.

USC’s defensive line haul won’t be getting a major boost to start Signing Day, as Aubrey Solomon went with Michigan as his college choice…again.

Solomon had originally committed to Michigan, but de-committed and considered other options like USC and Alabama.

Solomon is a five-star prospect and the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country per the 247Sports composite ranking. He checks in at No. 25 nationally.

Standing 6-foot-3, 288 pounds, Solomon has been a force on the defensive line at Lee County. He is explosive and makes his living in opposing backfields.

It’s no secret that USC needed to rebuild the defensive line group this recruiting cycle and Solomon would have been a major win in that regard.

With his size and power, he might have been in line for immediate playing time in a Trojan defensive front looking for playmakers with the departure of Stevie Tu’ikolovatu and Noah Jefferson.

Still, the Trojans aren’t without options in that spot despite the loss of Solomon.

USC flipped Washington commit and four-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu last week. He is already enrolled and will be able to participate in spring camp.

Along with Tuipulotu, the Trojans are set to add three-star prospects like Brandon Pili, Jacob Lichtenstein and Terrance Lang in the 2017 recruiting class.

USC also has the chance to hit on another big defensive target later today as four-star DT Jay Tufele is slated to make his decision at 9:00 a.m.

