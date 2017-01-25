Atlanta Falcons meet with BYU football’s Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams has been representing BYU football at the Senior Bowl this week and the reigning NFC champs are meeting with him.

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for Super Bowl 51, but scouting never sleeps. It appears the team has taken a liking to BYU football running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams led BYU football to a 9-4 record this season while rushing for 1,375 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is BYU’s all-time leading rusher with 3,901 yards.

Williams has been turning draft expert’s heads since the season began.

Rightfully so.

His powerful and smooth running style seems tailor-made for the NFL. He explodes through the hole, while demonstrating the patience necessary to be effective. Williams has the ability to run through contact or around it and is a decent pass blocker.

He was listed at 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, but was measured at 6-foot, 211-pounds.

Matt Miller described him as a “one cut bruiser.” Eric Galko said Williams “looked natural.” Tyler Brooke said he has the “perfect combination of elusiveness and power.” Conner Rogers said he was “strong as hell” and “loves contact.”

The list goes on and on.

Still, Williams to Atlanta doesn’t make much sense.

The Falcons have Tevon Coleman locked up through the 2018 season. Coleman ran for 520 yards and eight touchdowns this season while racking up 421 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

And he’s not even the primary back.

Devonta Freeman is the main man in Atlanta. He’s locked in until the end of the 2017 season and has emerged as one of the best backs in football.

Freeman ran for 2,140 yards and 22 touchdowns over the past two seasons and caught 127 passes for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns.

So while Williams might be a mid-round target for the Falcons, I don’t see him having much of a role in Atlanta. Obviously things can change in an instant – especially in the NFL – but I’d much rather see him land in a city without such a deep stable of running backs.

