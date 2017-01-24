ASU Football: What Does The Loss of Chip Lindsey Mean?

Last week it was announced that offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey would be leaving ASU football for the same position at Auburn, but what does that mean for the future of the Sun Devils?

Head coach Todd Graham has dealt with some turnover in his time as head coach of the Arizona State football program. From his initial staff he brought in with him in 2012, Keith Patterson is the only member that remains. While each coach leaving seems to take a toll on the team, the departure of Lindsey could take the biggest out of them all.

The offense under Lindsey looked different from what ASU fans have been used to in recent seasons. The offense was more exciting, regardless of who was at quarterback, and the playbook gave way to more explosive plays through the air.

Now with Lindsey gone, the most promising part of the 2017 team is gone, and it is unlikely that ASU will find a formidable replacement.

The loss of Lindsey is one that will mean more than just the on-field product. Anytime that you have a coordinator change, the players have to make a change too. Throw out the old playbook, and learn another. Forget how comfortable you felt with the old coordinator, time to form trust with a new coordinator.

All of these things play a role in the team dynamic, and if even one of those things is off it could lead to a problem not only on the field, but within the locker room.

After the end of the 2016 season, the offense was the least of Graham’s worries. He was focused on rebuilding a defensive unit that used to be one of the best in the Pac-12. Now with Lindsey’s departure he is left with trying to rebuild the defense, while trying to hold the offense intact. Can he do it? Only time can tell.

