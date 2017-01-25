ASU Football: Sun Devils Land All-Arizona Safety Jarrell

With just a week until National Signing Day, ASU Football made a big splash locally, securing the commitment of three-star safety K.J. Jarrell.

After finishing the 2016 season ranked 112th in total defense, head coach Todd Graham desperately needed to find playmakers capable of forcing turnovers and not giving up several big plays. With safety K.J. Jarrell, Graham did not have to take the Boom Bus very far.

The three-star recruit is now the fourth top-10 player in Arizona to commit to the Sun Devils joining Tyler Johnson, Ryan Kelley and Curtis Hodges. ASU can potentially add two more top in-state prospects if both Isaiah Pola-Mao and Austin Jackson choose to stay local.

Jarrell joins the Sun Devils as a proven winner, having won four consecutive Class 4A State Championship games as a part of a football dynasty at Saguaro High School.

A versatile safety, Jarrell was used as a ballhawk and run stopper as he recorded 56 tackles (4.5 for loss) and also recorded four interceptions. In limited snaps as a wide receiver, he picked up 215 yards on 10 catches and scored four touchdowns.

Following the graduation of Gump Hayes and Laiu Moeakiola, the Sun Devils will need younger players to develop quickly and fill both roles in the secondary. As a hard-hitting defensive back who can play an effective role in stopping the run, Jarrell makes a case to have an impact immediately.

While the Sun Devils still have a long way to go until the defense once again resembles the unit that led the nation in turnover margin in 2013 and 2014, Jarrell provides an immediate spark.

