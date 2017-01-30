ASU Football: National Signing Day is Rapidly Approaching

With national signing day only two days away, how is the 2017 class looking for ASU football?

According to 247sports.com, Arizona State has 14 hard commits (meaning they have already said they are going to sign) which is good enough for 36th in the country, and seventh in the Pac-12.

Among those committed, running back Eno Benjamin and quarterback Blake Barnett top the list.

Benjamin, a 5’9″, 204 pound back out of Texas could be the final component to an unstoppable backfield. With Benjamin pairing up with Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard, the ground attack for ASU could be among one of the best in the nation in 2017.

The reason for the highly probable success is that all three running backs are bruisers. While Ballage has pure speed, and can beat you in the open field, he can also run it down the gut and shed off defenders. Richard has the same skill set, and adding a third bruiser to the mix could push the backfield over the top.

Another ability of Benjamin’s is his vision and elusiveness. His ability to change direction and evade tacklers will give him a strong possibility to make an immediate impact for ASU’s offense.

Barnett is possibly the biggest signing in this year’s class. Barnett is a transfer from Alabama, and his poise in the pocket is unmatched. He is the best pro-style quarterback in the class of 2017 and he also features traits similar to Manny Wilkins.

Barnett has nice speed for a quarterback, something that ASU has always thrived with under Todd Graham. He has the upper body of Brady White, accurate, smart, powerful, and the lower body of Manny Wilkins, fast, moves around in the pocket, makes things happen.

If every single commit could play as well as true freshman N’Keal Harry played then ASU could have a realistic chance to win the Pac-12. The truth is, ASU will be lucky if they even have three recruits that perform that well. While Benjamin and Barnett may be slam dunks for ASU, there are other recruits that round out the list of 14. Of those 12 remaining recruits, there are two four-stars, and 10 three-stars.

In reality, this isn’t as great of a recruiting class as ASU had in 2016, but that doesn’t mean that the recruiting class of 2017 can’t make a difference come football season.

