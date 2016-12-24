ASU Football: 2017 Season Outlook, Part Four

Even though the 2016 season may be over, it is never too early to look ahead to all the excitement that the 2017 season will bring for ASU football.

The 2017 season will bring a whole new wave of excitement to the ASU football program. While there will be questions that demand to be answered, positivity will surround the Sun Devils. With all those positive emotions, some people will fail to take a step back and look at the program through a more objective lens. Here at Devils in Detail, we believe there is no better time to do that then right after the previous season has come to a close. Here is part four of our 2017 season outlook where we start to preview ASU’s schedule.

To read part three, click here. To read part two, click here. To read part one, click here.

Regardless of who the starting quarterback is, how the recruits perform, or how well head coach Todd Graham does of getting his team to perform on the field, the opponents ASU will be facing plays a role in how the 2017 season plays out. There are no teams on the 2017 schedule that is a sure loss, but there are definitely some tough matchups.

The first game of the season for ASU will be a home game against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Aggies will be a nice way for the Sun Devil defense to see where they need work moving forward as the Aggies rely heavily on option plays, plays where the quarterback has the option to hand the ball off or keep the ball and make something happen with either his arm or his feet.

Starting your season off against a versatile offense like New Mexico State’s will be a good test for the defense. On the offensive side, the Sun Devils should have no trouble scoring points. While the offense might be dynamic, the defense for the Aggies isn’t as great. The offense will have the ability to take chances and adjust things as needed against a defense that can compete with the Sun Devil’s for one of the worst defenses in the FBS.

This article originally appeared on