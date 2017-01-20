ASU Football: 2017 Home Opponents

With ASU football’s 2017 schedule being announced this past Wednesday, it is time to take a closer look at who the Sun Devils will be playing host to over the course of the season.

The 2016 season is a bad memory that most ASU fans would like to forget. Between suffering major injuries nearly every week, and ending the season on a six game losing streak, the end of the year was seen as a happy moment for the Sun Devils.

While anyone can discuss how bad 2016 was, it is time to move on for ASU. The best way to do that is to look ahead to the 2017 season and take a look at the schedule.

ASU will be at home for seven games, and will only be on the road for five. If you were to just base 2017 off of that fact, then it has already beaten out last season. While the Sun Devils do get seven home games, four of those games are against teams that had winning records in 2016.

So lets take it slow, game by game, and break it down. We will begin with their first home game of the season and work our way to the end. Without further ado, here are the home opponents for ASU football in 2017.

August 31: New Mexico State Aggies

The New Mexico State Aggies will march into Sun Devil Stadium on August 31 looking to pull off a major upset.

The Sun Devils will square off against the Aggies for the first time since 1999, when the Sun Devils were demolished by the Aggies 35-7. Both teams will be looking to start their respective seasons out with a W, but all signs point to ASU earning the easy victory.

This will be the first game of a critical season for head coach Todd Graham. Questions surrounding his effectiveness as the head coach of the Sun Devils began to swirl midway through last season after no improvement was shown on the defensive side of the ball. This is the perfect game for Graham to show off his new and improved defense that fans are clamoring for. A large margin of victory would be the perfect way to start off the season.

This game is also a great game for all the new recruits to start off with. An easy game against a team that shouldn’t offer much resistance will really allow the new players to get comfortable in Sun Devil Stadium.

Another interesting point is that August 31 is a Thursday night game, it could possibly be the first game of the NCAA football season. What a perfect stage for the Sun Devils to prove that they are a team that deserves to be talked about as one of the best teams in the Pac-12.

September 9: San Diego State Aztecs

This would have been a great game for ASU in 2016, but it may not be much of a contest come kickoff.

The Aztecs will be a significantly worse team in 2017, most of that stemming from the graduation of star running back Donnel Pumphrey. Pumphrey was the main source of offense for San Diego State and they benefitted from being a part of a weak Mountain West Conference.

Coming off of a long week, the Sun Devils should be fully rested. They also get the benefit of starting the season off with back-to-back home games which helps provide some early momentum for a team, and in college sports momentum is everything.

San Diego State will be a more difficult matchup than New Mexico State, but it shouldn’t be an incredibly difficult game. They aren’t expected to be as difficult of a challenge as some may see them as, but it will be important that the team doesn’t get overly confident.

If the Sun Devils are able to start off 2-0, everyone needs to stay calm. Victories over two teams that are going to struggle to even reach the .500 mark isn’t something to get excited about. Fans should expect them to win games like that, save the excitement for the conference season.

September 23: Oregon Ducks

On September 23, the Oregon Ducks will be in town hoping to continue their domination over the Sun Devils. This is the first game of Pac-12 play for the Sun Devils and it will be important for them to get an early victory over a team that has had their number in the past.

The Oregon Ducks seem to be on the decline after being one of the top teams in the FBS only three seasons ago. With a lot of questions surrounding the team and a new head coach the Sun Devils are in the perfect situation to benefit from their uncertainty.

With this game being ASU’s first Pac-12 game, nerves will be at an all time high. Staying cool and collected will be important and key to a victory. Ahead of this game, coach Graham will need to have a meeting with all his players and make sure that everyone is aware of the situation.

The situation is that it could be very likely they are 3-0 after an easy non-conference schedule. He needs to make sure that his team isn’t drinking the kool-aid and is aware that everything can change in a second. Players who have been on past ASU teams will be aware of this harsh reality, but new players are likely to drink the kool-aid and form an ego. If players do for that ego, the season may already be lost even if the score doesn’t indicate it.

October 14: Washington Huskies

The Huskies roll into town off of a very impressive 2016 campaign that saw them win the Pac-12 and get into the College Football Playoffs. They will be bringing back most of their key pieces, with quarterback Jake Browning being the center piece.

For ASU, this is the game to prove what they are made of. While Washington isn’t in the Pac-12 south, they are the defending Pac-12 champions and a good performance against them could make the rest of the Pac-12 take notice.

If I’m being frank, I don’t think they are going to beat the Huskies. Unfortunately for the Sun Devils, they don’t have the same amount of talent as Washington does. That isn’t to say that the Sun Devils aren’t talented, they just aren’t as talented as the Huskies.

While they may not win, they could give Washington a run for their money. A good defensive effort paired with a nice offensive night could lead to an exciting, edge-of-your-seat game. If the Sun Devils were to put on a good performance against the defending champs, then it could be the start of something big. They could take away a lot of positives from their performance and use it as fuel for the remainder of the season.

October 28: USC Trojans

On October 28, the Sun Devils will look to embarrass the Trojans after being embarrassed for the past two seasons.

The Trojans are a team that could very well be one of the top teams in the country at this time in the season. After a slow start in 2016, they finished the season strong and ended up winning the Rose Bowl over Penn State. A majority of that team will be returning, plus they will be adding a strong recruiting class to give the offense even more firepower.

This game will mean a lot for the Sun Devils. USC and Oregon have seemed to be the two teams that have always had ASU’s number during the Todd Graham era and while Graham has coached ASU to victories over USC, the past two seasons have been complete blowouts.

If ASU were able to come up with a victory over USC, it could wreak havoc on the Pac-12 south standings. USC is my favorite to win the Pac-12 south in 2017, but even losing a single game could be the difference in the southern division.

With the season about to enter the final month of the season, the USC game could be a decisive one for ASU. That one victory could be the difference between Todd Graham being the coach of the Sun Devils in 2018 or seeing a new face on the sideline of Frank Kush field in 2018.

November 4: Colorado Buffaloes

On November 4, the Sun Devils will play host to the Colorado Buffaloes. The defending Pac-12 south champions will have a very similar look to 2016, but they may not have as much success in 2017.

While the team will be the same, going from worst to first in a division takes more than just great coaching and great players, there is a little bit of magic involved. All eyes will be on Colorado to see if they can recreate that magic or if they will take a step back in 2017.

Regardless of the team Colorado is, the Sun Devils could be facing a crucial time of the season. With November being the last month of the season, each game could be a must win for ASU if they want to either become bowl eligible, or possibly win the Pac-12 south. While the Pac-12 is called the conference of champions, November is the month where champions make themselves known and ASU will be looking to do just that.

A victory over the defending Pac-12 south champions would be a nice pick me up right at the beginning of November.

November 25: University of Arizona Wildcats

The last game of the regular season might just be the biggest one of the season for some fans, the rivalry game. The University of Arizona will be in Tempe to take on the Sun Devils on November 25.

With this game being the last home game of the season, it is also senior night. Some great players will be graduating and everyone would want to see them go out on top over their rivals. In order to earn the victory, the Sun Devils will need to make sure they don’t make the same mistake they did this season, being over-confident.

Even though ASU was on a five-game losing streak, everyone was pretty confident they could beat the Wildcats to gain bowl eligibility. Just in case you didn’t know, that didn’t exactly pan out for the Sun Devils as they were embarrassed by the Wildcats and ended up missing a bowl game after a 4-0 start.

The key to this game will be to treat it like a rivalry game. Use the heightened emotions to your advantage and use the home field to your advantage. Finish the season strong with a victory regardless of your record and prove that you are the best team in Arizona.

Prediction

Overall, the Sun Devils could have a decent home record.

They will earn two easy victories to start out the season, but once conference play starts things get dicey.

ASU should beat Oregon. They are facing off at home, and Oregon is on the downswing while ASU looks to be on the upswing. If the Sun Devils make sure that they don’t believe in the hype that comes with a 3-0 team, then they should be able to get the victory.

After Oregon, they have three tough home games in Washington, USC and Colorado. They most likely won’t come out on top over Washington or USC, but they could earn the victory over Colorado.

The final game of the season also happens to be the last home game for ASU. With the Sun Devils going up against their rivals, the University of Arizona, emotions will be high. If they can use those emotions to fuel a strong performance, then they should be able to reclaim the territorial cup.

I predict that the Sun Devils will finish with a home record of 5-2. They got a favorable draw and they should be able to reap the benefits of playing a majority of their games at home.

