Arrests continue following Alcorn State brawl

(STATS) – The number of Alcorn State players arrested following an on-campus brawl last week increased by seven to 18 on Thursday.

The April 10 melee in Lorman, Mississippi, was captured on cell phone cameras and has spread across social media.

The fight began in the school’s cafeteria and spread outside. Misdemeanor charges against the players range from malicious mischief to simple assault.

According to the Clarion-Ledger of Jackson, the latest arrests involved freshman wide receiver True Gibson, junior defensive end Ramonte Bell, junior wide receiver Marquis Warford, running back Arron Baker, defensive lineman Sterling Shippy, junior defensive lineman Randall Tucker and Cornelle Gilmore, who Claiborne County sheriff Frank Davis identified as a member of the team. Gilmore is not listed on the SWAC school’s athletics website.

Arrested Wednesday were sophomore defensive back Lei’shaun Ealey, sophomore defensive back Deago Sama, freshman defensive back Taurence Wilson, freshman defensive back Javen Morrison, junior defensive back Daniel Franklin, sophomore linebacker Terry Whittington, sophomore linebacker Trae Ferrell, freshman defensive lineman Kwanzi Jackson, sophomore defensive back Quintin Smith, junior defensive end Michael Brooks and junior defensive back Jalen Thomas.

Alcorn State won SWAC titles in 2014 and ’15 and appeared in the conference championship game last season. Fred McNair, the older brother of late NFL quarterback Steve McNair, is in his second season as the team’s coach.