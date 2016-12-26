Army, North Texas rematch at Heart of Dallas Bowl

North Texas (5-7, C-USA) vs. Army (7-5, Independent), noon EST (ESPN).

Line: Army by 11.

Series Record: Army leads 4-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

In a bowl for the first time since 2010, Army gets a chance to avenge one of its losses in the only bowl rematch of a 2016 regular-season game. The Black Knights had seven turnovers in a 35-18 home loss to North Texas on Oct. 22. North Texas lost four of its five games after that but got a bowl berth because of its NCAA high Academic Progress Rate score when there weren’t enough bowl-eligible teams.

KEY MATCHUP

North Texas RB Jeffrey Wilson vs. the Army defense. Wilson had 15 carries for 160 yards and three TDs in the first meeting, the most rushing yards against the Black Knights this season. ”One of their better athletes at running back this year,” Army linebacker Jeremy Timpf said. ”He did a good job at exploiting poor technique and fundamentals. It’s going to take better effort.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Texas: Safety Kishawn McClain led the Mean Green with 86 tackles. He also had three interceptions and forced two fumbles.

Army: LBs Timpf and Andrew King. Timpf leads the team with 97 tackles (10 for losses) and two interceptions. King has 93 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the second time North Texas has gone to a bowl game with five wins in the regular season. The Mean Green were 5-6 and Sun Belt champions in 2001 to earn a berth in the New Orleans Bowl. … Army has the nation’s second-best rushing offense, with 328 yards per game. The Black Knights are only 68 yards shy of breaking the 4,000-yard mark. … The seven turnovers by Army accounted for one-third of the 21 North Texas forced all season. … Army is playing in Texas for the third time this year. The Black Knights won at UTEP but lost to Notre Dame at San Antonio’s Alamodome last month.

