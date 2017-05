(STATS) – Colgate already has a 2018 game scheduled at Army, but the Raiders are looking beyond that as well by adding a 2022 matchup in West Point, New York.

FBSchedules.com reported the teams will meet on Oct. 15, 2022 at Michie Stadium. Their 2018 game will be played on Nov. 17.

Army holds a 22-5-2 series lead.

Colgate plays in the Patriot League. Army also is a league member, but not in football.