Armstrong leads Kennesaw St defense in 20-14 win (Sep 16, 2017)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) Redshirt freshman linebacker Bryson Armstrong set a school record with 15 tackles and had one of three Kennesaw State interceptions as the OwlsState defeated Alabama State 20-14 on Saturday night.

Armstrong became the first Kennesaw player to recover fumbles in consecutive weeks and picked off his second pass. Keon Roman had the other two interceptions for the Owls (2-1).

Roman’s first interception late in the first quarter led to an 11-yard Trey Chivers touchdown run. The Hornets (0-3) tied the game on a 41-yard pass from George Golden to Kobie Jones. The tiebreaking touchdown was a 25-yard run by Shaquil Terry, set up by the Armstrong pick.

Late in the third quarter, the Hornets scored when Darius King returned a fumble 20 yards on their next possession they picked up minus-6 yards and they had a 14-play, 42-yard drive stall out on downs at the Kennesaw 46 with 24 seconds left. They had reached the Owls 28 but the Owls came up with a pair of sacks, one by Armstrong, to stop the threat.

The Owls finished with 310 yards and the Hornets had 195 and both teams had three turnovers.

