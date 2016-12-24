Arkansas to Host Belk Bowl Watch Party At Bud Walton

Arkansas has both basketball and football playing on December 29, so how better to get people to watch both but to have a Belk Bowl Watch Party at Bud Walton.

The Univerity of Arkansas is embracing the Fastest40 playing on the same day Razorback football takes on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. What better way to capitalize on both than to have a Belk Bowl Watch Party in Bud Walton and then have a basketball game afterward?

Now, what would make this even better? Cheap tickets! To attend the Belk Bowl watch party to watch the Razorbacks play VA Tech and then after that watch the basketball team will take on Florida, you can purchase tickets for the low low of $15.

“We invite all Razorback fans to join us for the Belk Bowl and some SEC basketball at Bud Walton Arena. With our men’s basketball team playing at home in the SEC opener, we wanted to make it convenient for fans to support both our football and men’s basketball teams. We are grateful to our local cable providers and the SEC Network for making this event possible for all Razorback fans.” Jeff Long per Arkansasrazorbacks.com

The festivities start at 4 p.m. when the doors open. The University is asking that fans sit in their assigned basketball game seats for the Belk Bowl broadcast on the videoboard. They will be providing free popcorn and half-price concession items all the way until the tipoff for the basketball game.

Kickoff for the Belk Bowl is at 4:30 p.m. and will be on the gigantic 16.5’x29′ and 16.6’x23′ arena displays. Although the tipoff for the basketball game is at 8 p.m., if the bowl game is still on the air, they will split-screen the displays with no audio to keep the game on for fans. Get your tickets here. Woo pig!

