Arkansas Tight End Jeremy Patton Gives Us An Update

Arkansas tight end, Jeremy Patton gave fans an update as to why he isn’t on campus yet.

Jeremy Patton committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks during the past midyear signing period. He was supposed to be on campus for the spring semester, however, that hasn’t happened yet.

There initially was speculation among fans that something had happened and he wouldn’t be coming to Arkansas but on Tuesday, Patton made a statement to clarify what was going on via Twitter. Take a deep breath Hog fans, he is gonna be here for next season.

According to Patton’s statement, his delay to get on campus is due to his academic status. He said that he was going to graduate mid-year but that he had failed to do so. He says that he is working “diligently to finish up the rest of his classes” in order to get to work for the Razorbacks.

To the Razorback family.. Please Read ???????? pic.twitter.com/GFtIzteWJo — .JERM. (@JeremyPatton_11) January 24, 2017

There’s a lot of information in this statement other than the reason he isn’t on campus. For starters, Jeremy seems to be extremely excited to play for the Hogs. This is my kind of player. I love when an incoming player is this excited to suit up for the Razorbacks.

Second, he states how great the coaches have been in helping him to achieve his goals. Whether or not you are a fan of the coaches doesn’t really matter but if recruits are saying this about the coaches it means a lot. I’m glad to hear that the staff is being talked about in this light by guys not even on campus yet. Woo pig!

