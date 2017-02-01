Arkansas Razorbacks National Signing Day Grade At a Glance

After an exciting day with the Arkansas Razorbacks National Signing Day, I take a look at the class as a whole and see how the Hogs did.

The Arkansas Razorbacks National Signing Day performance wasn’t what many fans wanted. Some fans were looking for flash on offense and Alabama caliber players on defense but that wasn’t the case. At least not according to the rankings.

But overall, how did the Hogs do? First, let’s take a look at the 247sports.com national rankings. Yesterday, I did an article about the Razorbacks standing at 29th in the country but today they moved up one spot to 28th. Obviously, rankings matter but is our current ranking that bad?

If you want to win a championship, yeah. According to the data, a 28th ranked class doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell at playing in the championship game. Here’s a piece on the very subject.

For Arkansas’ need to start being competitive, however, this was a really solid class. With four-star safety Montaric Brown and four-star cornerback Chevin Calloway coming in with skill and speed, you can expect them to really help the struggling defense. I’m also not just looking at their star ratings either and neither should you. They are really good players. Period.

Woo Pig! Arkansas with the HUGE get today from @_Chev1_

Welcome to the Razorback Family! pic.twitter.com/0CEpHZu084 — Razorbackers (@RazorbackersFS) February 1, 2017

It's official! Dream has truly became a reality! With much research & prayer this is the best fit for me. Thank you to all my supporters ???????????? https://t.co/fHBvCiJfan — Chevin Calloway (@_chev1_) February 1, 2017

Overall this class could make people who say Arkansas is RBU (Running Back University) to possibly making fans switch to DBU (Defensive Back University) and that’s a good thing. Arkansas needed help on defense and that’s clearly what was addressed. I am not going to say you should expect the defense to be a top 10 defense next year but I will say that it looks like we are on the right track.

Want your voice heard? Join the Razorbackers team!

My Grade At A Glance B-.

Before you call me a homer, head over here and check out the film on some or even all of these guys. Stars matter and I am not arguing that but Arkansas got some underrated players that could help address the biggest issues with the Razorbacks! This is my grade at a glance, so you can expect me to do a position by position breakdown soon. Woo pig!

This article originally appeared on