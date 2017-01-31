Arkansas Razorback Football Recruiting Rank Before NSD

Arkansas Razorback football recruiting rankings will change tomorrow but what does it look like today?

The rankings for the Arkansas Razorback recruiting class of 2017 are definitely going to change tomorrow. There will be decommits from other schools ahead of Arkansas and at worse Arkansas could drop.

For those saying recruiting rankings don’t matter, let me go ahead and say that you’re wrong. They matter a great deal. If you don’t believe me, then head over to 247sports.com and read this article. So is Arkansas heading to the National Championship anytime soon with this recruiting class? Well not according to the data.

Let’s take a look and see who ranks where as of right now. All of our rankings will be from 247sports.com like we do for our recruiting rankings to maintain a standard of ranking.

National Rankings Top 30

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Michigan
  5. Florida State
  6. LSU
  7. Oklahoma
  8. USC
  9. Auburn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Stanford
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Clemson
  14. Tennessee
  15. Penn State
  16. Miami
  17. Maryland
  18. UCLA
  19. Florida
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Washington
  22. Nebraska
  23. South Carolina
  24. Oregon
  25. Texas 
  26. North Carolina
  27. Mississippi State
  28. Kentucky
  29. Arkansas
  30. Louisville

It’s stunning to see Maryland up as far as they are. Last year, the Terps were ranked 42nd in the country. Talk about improvement. Does this mean that they stand a better chance at a National Championship than Arkansas? Yup.

Want your voice heard? Join the Razorbackers team!

Recruiting matters but like I said, this is just the Rankings 24 hours before hand. It will be interesting to see the moves and how it all plays out. Follow us here at Razorbackers for the up to the minute news coverage on the 2017 National Signing Day. Woo pig.

More from Razorbackers

This article originally appeared on