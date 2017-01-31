Arkansas Razorback Football Recruiting Rank Before NSD

Arkansas Razorback football recruiting rankings will change tomorrow but what does it look like today?

The rankings for the Arkansas Razorback recruiting class of 2017 are definitely going to change tomorrow. There will be decommits from other schools ahead of Arkansas and at worse Arkansas could drop.

For those saying recruiting rankings don’t matter, let me go ahead and say that you’re wrong. They matter a great deal. If you don’t believe me, then head over to 247sports.com and read this article. So is Arkansas heading to the National Championship anytime soon with this recruiting class? Well not according to the data.

Let’s take a look and see who ranks where as of right now. All of our rankings will be from 247sports.com like we do for our recruiting rankings to maintain a standard of ranking.

National Rankings Top 30

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan Florida State LSU Oklahoma USC Auburn Texas A&M Stanford Notre Dame Clemson Tennessee Penn State Miami Maryland UCLA Florida Virginia Tech Washington Nebraska South Carolina Oregon Texas North Carolina Mississippi State Kentucky Arkansas Louisville

It’s stunning to see Maryland up as far as they are. Last year, the Terps were ranked 42nd in the country. Talk about improvement. Does this mean that they stand a better chance at a National Championship than Arkansas? Yup.

Want your voice heard? Join the Razorbackers team!

Recruiting matters but like I said, this is just the Rankings 24 hours before hand. It will be interesting to see the moves and how it all plays out. Follow us here at Razorbackers for the up to the minute news coverage on the 2017 National Signing Day. Woo pig.

This article originally appeared on