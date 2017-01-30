Arkansas Razorback Football Recruiting: One Big Name Left

As the 2017 National Signing Day draws near Arkansas Razorback football recruiting has one big name left to announce.

The current 2017 Arkansas Razorback football recruiting class is almost to the max. With nine guys on campus, one coming after spring and another 14 hard commits, there’s not much room left.

But one name that the Razorback coaches and fans are waiting to hear has committed, won’t make that announcement until during the National Signing Day events.

You may have heard the name Chevin Calloway if you read anything about Arkansas recruiting or listen to the local sports radio. Chevin is an elite level player and the Razorbacks want him bad. According to 247sports.com, the feeling is mutual.

Calloway is a four-star cornerback out of Dallas, Texas who plays at Bishop Dunne. 247 has him at a 0.9337 composite score. Chevin stands 5-10 and is 180 lbs but don’t let his size fool you. He is athletic enough to get up and fight to bring down a ball. Oh, and it’s also nice that Calloway runs a 4.45 in the 40.

I said earlier that 247 says it’s mutual due to their crystal ball predictions. First off let’s see where he has offers to go. Ole Miss, Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, MIZZOU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OK State, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Wisconsin. I left a few out but I think you get the idea.

Want your voice heard? Join the Razorbackers team!

He can essentially go wherever he wants but back to the crystal ball prediction, 247 gives him a 91% chance of coming to Arkansas. I like our odds. He’s the 17th ranked CB in the nation and apparently he LOVES Arkansas. We find out how much he loves the Hogs on Wednesday. Woo pig.

This article originally appeared on