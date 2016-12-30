Arkansas player apologizes for shoplifting at Belk before Belk Bowl

Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle issued an apology after he was suspended prior to Thursday’s Belk Bowl for attempting to shoplift from a Belk store earlier.

“To my family, friends, teammates, coaching staff, colleagues, the University of Arkansas, Razorback nation, the Belk Bowl, and, most of all, the young children that look up to me, I am truly sorry for this unfortunate and completely avoidable occurrence,” he said in a statement. “I have embarrassed myself, my team, and my parents, who raised me to be an upstanding man of high moral character.

“In looking back at the events, I realize I have the sole power and control to avoid negative situations such as these,” he added. “As with any setback, I will use it as an opportunity to learn from my mistakes and be a better person going forward. With this being my last collegiate football game, this was a difficult lesson, but I understand and accept personal responsibility for my shortcomings. Over the next few weeks and months, I will reflect on not only my poor decision, but also my accomplishments during my career. I will learn from this and be a better man because of it.”

Charlotte police cited Sprinkle for shoplifting eight items including clothing and wallets.

Sprinkle contributed 33 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns for the Razorbacks in 2016.

