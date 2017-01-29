Arkansas Gets A Much Needed Commit From David Porter

David Porter, a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, made his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks Sunday.

After a decommitment earlier in the week, Arkansas Razorback recruiting had no commits from defensive linemen. That changed on Sunday as Arkansas got a commit from in-state recruit David Porter.

Porter decommitted from Colorado State in order to come to his home state’s premier program. He made an official visit on the 27th of this month. The Joe T. Robinson defensive end released a statement on twitter about his commitment at around noon on Sunday.

247sports.com has Porter listed at 6-4 and 230 lbs. He is the 49th ranked SDE in the country and the 10th ranked recruit in Arkansas. They currently have him listed as a three-star and a composite score of .8429.

In his statement, found in the tweet above, Porter talks about his feelings getting to be a Razorback. ” I can’t even begin to describe how blessed I am. It will be my honor to represent my state for the next four years!”

If you have followed me for very long then you know how excited I am to have a guy who wants to be a Hog. I would rather have a three-star young man from Arkansas who takes pride in the Razorbacks over an arrogant 5-star from out of state any day.

I’d like to congratulate the young man for fulfilling a dream to be a Razorback and I can’t wait to see what he does. For all your up to date recruiting news for the Razorbacks, check out the Razorbacksers.com Recruiting Tracker. It’s updated as news breaks and has all the information and highlights you need. Woo pig.

