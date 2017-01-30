Arkansas Football Recruiting News: Hayden Henry Commits

Arkansas football recruiting gets a new safety with the commit of Hayden Henry.

Hayden Henry, the little brother to Razorback great Hunter Henry, announced on Monday that he was coming to Arkansas. As expected, fans were extremely excited and happy to see the legacy continue.

247sports.com has Hayden at 6-2 and 205 lbs. He is also unranked according to them. I think Hog fans want to see what he can do and how he develops more than anything.

Henry’s offers include Navy, Air Force, Harding University, Missouri State, and Ouachita Baptist College. Henry announced in a tweet on Monday night saying “I have received and accepted an offer to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks.”

I have received and accepted an offer to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks! #G3 #WeHawgs pic.twitter.com/w82KxDAb6Y — Hayden Henry (@hth_henry1) January 31, 2017

The Little Rock, Arkansas native will be coming out of Pulaski Academy for the 2017 recruiting class. He was recruited by Barry Lunney Jr. and Vernon Hargreaves. So far the Hogs have 9 safeties on the roster and another 3 committed.

Hayden’s older brother Hunter was an amazing tight end for the Razorbacks under coach Bret Bielema. Hunter will probably be best known for his “hunter heave”. A play which kept the Hogs alive to win at Ole Miss in double overtime.

