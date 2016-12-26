Arkansas Football Never Forgot About Dre Greenlaw

Arkansas football linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been announced to play in the Belk Bowl by head coach Bret Bielema.

Abou a week ago, Bret Bielema gave the media an update on three different injured players and whether or not any of them would have a chance to play in the Belk Bowl. He said that Kevin Richardson would definitely no be returning but that Greenlaw and Walker could be.

As of now, Bielema said that the Greenlaw would be returning for the Belk Bowl when they play Virginia Tech. Greenlaw had taken a season-ending injury when he broke his foot in the game against Bama.

Here’s a quick look at the bigger picture, though. If what Bielema said about them “tinkering with some 3-4 stuff” then having the skilled sophomore linebacker is perfect. Arkansas will have to find a way to deal with the dual threat QB and his solid targets.

At the time he broke his foot, Dre was leading the team in tackles with 37. To say that he was missed for the remainder of the season would be an understatement. Arkansas desperately needs his ferocity and skill.

Bielema confirms Dre Greenlaw will play in @belkbowl but says how he will be used is still to be determined #WPS @RazNation — Gene Dumont (@meangene413) December 25, 2016

Now, we don’t know exactly what they are planning for Greenlaw at this point. It’s unclear if he will start or even get a lot of playing time but I am willing to bet that he does get plenty of time. Especially if they do that 3-4 thing they were tinkering with.

Arkansas faces off against Virginia Tech for the 2016 Belk Bowl on December 29. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN and WatchESPN. Woo pig!

