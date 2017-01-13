Arkansas Football Coaching Rumors Just Getting Started

While most programs have already hopped on and off the coaching carousel, the Arkansas football program is still enjoying the ride.

Arkansas football fans are no newbies to the coaching rumors of the offseason. This season, Razorback faithful are awaiting the name of a new defensive coordinator.

The bad part about this season is how late we started the process. It seems that the majority of schools started right at the end of the regular season. Arkansas decided to wait until after the National Championship game this year and fans are ready for a name.

Can you blame fans, though? With National Signing Day just around the corner, some fans are concerned about the uncertainty of a coach having an impact on recruiting. It’s not a crazy thought but more than anything I think Arkansas fans are more so seeking stability.

Coaching rumors have been circulating for a little over a week now. Starting with Robb Smith supposedly heading to Wake Forest and then when it was reported by ESPN that he was leaving for the Minnesota DC job. Since then a few names have been circulating on social media and local media outlets.

It’s important to remember that when you’re dealing with coaching rumors, that you’re dealing with RUMORS. Most of the time there is a reason that a name comes up but that doesn’t mean if it doesn’t happen an outlet got it wrong. It means that they reported on a currently circulating story or report of uncertain or doubtful truth.

Until there is an official announcement from the University of Arkansas, everything that we hear is still up in the air. We might as well just buckle up and ride out the bumpy ride that is a coaching search. More than likely, the defensive coordinator position is just the beginning, so this is probably gonna last a while. Woo pig.

