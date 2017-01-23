Arkansas Basketball Hits The Road To Take On Vanderbilt

The 15-4 men’s Arkansas basketball team takes their show on the road to Nashville to take on 9-10 Vanderbilt.

Mike Anderson’s Arkansas basketball team is on a roll heading to Nashville to take on a decent Vanderbilt team. The Razorbacks are on a three-game win streak with victories over Missouri, Texas A&M, and LSU. The win over A&M coming from a close road challenge.

The Commodores haven’t had a ton of success this season but they do have a pretty solid win over Florida in their last game. Vanderbilt went on the road to Gainsville to beat the Gators 68-62. Flordia beat Arkansas earlier in the season 81-72 at Bud Walton Arena.

As far as SEC opponents go, Vandy is sitting at 3-4 with wins over LSU, Auburn, and Florida. The largest margin in any of their losses comes from Tennessee in their 87-75 loss. One loss to note is against the sixth-ranked Kentucky in which they only lost by six to the Wildcats.

Currently, sports betting website Oddsshark.com has the point spread at 2.5 points in the favor of Vandy. The line has only moved .5 points since it opened at -2. Arkansas is 2-2 against the spread while on the road.

Mike Anderson said in his pregame press conference that the Razorbacks had played teams that are similar to what they face against Vandy but it’s not quite the same as Vandy has five shooters on the floor at a single time.

Arkansas will have to play lights out on defense for an entire game, not just a half if they expect to beat the Commodores. I am taking a leap of faith and taking Arkansas for the win by 3. Tipoff is on Tuesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network and WatchESPN. Woo pig.

